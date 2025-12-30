FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is accused of strangulation and assault charges, dating back to an incident that happened on December 2.

Diggs, 32, appeared in Dedham District Court on Tuesday. He is set to reappear in court on January 23.

In a statement, the Patriots said on the allegations, “The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

In 2025, Diggs recorded 82 catches for 970 yards through 16 games, bringing in four touchdowns and averaging 11.8 yards a game.

Diggs signed a 3-year, $69M contract with New England in March.

On Sunday, the Patriots won their first AFC East title since 2019 after defeating the New York Jets 42-10 and the Buffalo Bills fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 13-12.

