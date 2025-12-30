FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is accused of strangulation and assault charges, dating back to an incident that happened on December 2.

Diggs, 32, appeared in Dedham District Court on Tuesday. He is set to reappear in court on January 23, 2026.

According to court paperwork, the alleged victim was working for Diggs as a private chef and said they were hired by him on July 20, 2025. The accuser claims to have had an ongoing text exchange with Diggs regarding money owed to them.

The accuser claims Diggs entered their unlocked room on December 2. As they began discussing the money owed, the accuser claims Diggs smacked them across the face. They then tried to push Diggs away.

Court paperwork says Diggs then tried to choke them out with his elbow around their neck. The alleged victim claimed to have trouble breathing and felt like they could have blacked out. As the accuser tried to free themselves, they claim Diggs tightened his grip.

The accuser claims they were then thrown onto a bed.

In a statement, the Patriots said on the allegations, “The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Diggs’ attorney David Meier also released a statement, saying in part, “Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur. The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

Diggs has been an integral part of the Patriots offense this season.

In 2025, Diggs recorded 82 catches for 970 yards through 16 games, bringing in four touchdowns and averaging 11.8 yards a game.

Diggs signed a 3-year, $69M contract with New England in March.

On Sunday, the Patriots won their first AFC East title since 2019 after defeating the New York Jets 42-10 and the Buffalo Bills fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 13-12.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)