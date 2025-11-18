FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Diggs Deep Foundation, founded by All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs, hosted its Game Day of Giving: Gear Up & Give Back Holiday Experience at Gillette Stadium Monday night.

The interactive community event brought together youth and families from across Massachusetts and Rhode Island for a night of celebration, support, and holiday cheer.

The foundation distributed “Diggs Deep Warm-Up Kits–” complete with coats, hats, gloves, socks, and essentials. Organization leaders said the kits ensure each participant starts off the holiday season on a joyful note.

Guests also got to enjoy face painting, a DJ, crafts, family activities, and food during the event.

Diggs said he’s grateful to be able to make a difference in so many lives.

“Football’s like a family, so like, I jumped into that and they welcomed me with open arms so why not do that with the community? I feel like not only is it my job, it’s a service to others and it makes me feel good to know I’m making an impact with the youth or mothers,” Diggs said.

Diggs says his foundation aims to support education, fitness, and the overall well-being of local children and families.

