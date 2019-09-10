Patriots WR Antonio Brown denies sexual assault allegations in Florida lawsuit

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2019 file photo, Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown smiles before stretching during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif. Brown has asked the Oakland Raiders to release him a day after he was fined for an outburst at practice toward general manager Mike Mayock. Brown put a post on his Instagram account early Saturday, Sept. 7 morning saying he's not made but wants the freedom to prove his skeptics wrong. The post ends with his request to be released.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(WHDH) — Newly signed New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been named in a federal lawsuit filed in Florida that claims he sexually assaulted a woman on three separate occasions.

The suit was filed by a woman who claims Brown exposed himself to her, kissed her without her permission, and later raped her during a training session.

In a statement, Brown’s attorney, Darren Heitner, said Brown denies the allegations and will “pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations.”

Heitner also alleged that Brown’s accuser asked the wide receiver to invest $1.6 million into her business project and didn’t tell him that she planned to use $300,000 of the money to buy property already owned by her mother.

When he refused, Brown’s attorney claims the accuser cut off all communications with him, only to later return and offer to travel to Pennsylvania and South Florida to train him for the upcoming season.

That’s when Brown’s attorney claims the engaged in a “consensual personal relationship.”

The statement continued, “Mr. Brown, whose hard work and dedication to his craft has allowed him to rise to the top of his profession, refuses to be the victim of what he believes to be a money grab.”

