Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been arrested in connection with an alleged underage sports betting scheme while he was a student at Louisiana State University, officials announced Thursday.

Louisiana State Police announced the arrest and charges in the case. Initially charged with a felony count of computer fraud and a misdemeanor count of gaming prohibited for persons under 21, police said Boutte could face additional charges as their investigation continues.

Police said their investigation got underway back in July when an online gambling company contacted investigators “regarding sports wagers made by a prohibited person.”

Police said authorities learned Boutte, now 21, had participated in sports gambling between April 6, 2022 and May 7, 2023. 20-years-old at the time, police said Boutte used an alias to circumvent Louisiana’s legal age to place sports bets.

In total, police said investigators believe Boutte placed more than 8,900 bets between April 6, 2022 and May 7, 2023, including at least seven bets on NCAA football games.

Boutte, who played football at LSU, allegedly placed at least six bets on LSU football, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police said Boutte was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on Thursday.

Back in New England, a Patriots spokesperson addressed the situation in a statement saying, “The New England Patriots are aware that Kayshon Boutte is cooperating with Louisiana police regarding their investigation into an underage gambling charge while he was a student at Louisiana State University.”

The Patriots drafted Boutte 187th overall in the 2023 NFL draft.

Boutte went on to play in three games in the 2023 season.

