BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye took some time to answer a fan’s question about which conspiracy theory he thinks is real during a radio appearance this week, and shed some light on what he really thinks of one of the popular ones: the moon landing.

“I don’t know about the moon,” Maye said. “I think it’s – I can see back in the day of why we would put on the mask that we went there, but I’m not really sure 200% if we went there or not. I wouldn’t say I’m leaning one way or the other, I just know I’m a little bit skeptical.”

Astronauts first circled the moon in 1968, and landed on the surface in 1969, prompting astronaut Neil Armstrong’s iconic line, “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Jared Isaacman, the Administrator of NASA, addressed Maye’s comments on X Wednesday, writing, “I quite literally have the receipts.”

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