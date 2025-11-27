FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Some New England Patriots players will be wearing special, custom cleats when they take on the New York Giants Monday night.

The NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign let’s players support charities and organizations that are personal to them.

“It’s a real cool week that the NFL allows us to do this,” said Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

After the game, the cleats will go up for auction, with all the money going towards a charity of the player’s choosing.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is supporting his own Diggs Deep Foundation, along with the American Heart Association.

“I lost my father to a heart condition. He had congestive heart failure, so I try to honor him,” said Diggs. “And since I’ve been in the league I always work with American Heart Association so I send them a lot of love and hopefully we can auction these off and make some more money for people.”

Gonzalez will wear cleats recognizing Kyle Cares and The Happiness Project, organizations aimed at promoting prioritizing mental health.

“I feel like being able to be on this platform, and being able to talk about that is a real big thing, to let people know it’s okay to not be okay,” said Gonzalez.

Cornerback Marcus Jones said he is grateful to recognize causes and people that are important to him.

“I have my foundation on there, Covered By music Foundation, and I also have my son’s name, and my girlfriend’s little sister. Her name is Mila and my son’s name is Major, so being able to, you know, put some stuff together was great,” said Jones.

Quarterback Drake Maye will also wear cleats in support of the Special Olympics of Massachusetts.

The NFL began the My Cause My Cleats initiative in 2016, with hundreds of players taking part every year.

