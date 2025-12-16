FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Diggs Deep Foundation, founded by New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, hosted its inaugural Winter Wonderland Wellness Event Monday night. Rapper Cardi B, whom Diggs just had a child with, was also in attendance.

The invitation-only holiday experience aimed to honor and uplift women who give back to their communities, giving them a chance to relax, recharge and feel celebrated for everything they do.

“This is a super, super special treat especially at the holidays when we’re doing a lot of things for other people,” said one woman who attended.

Guests were treated to yoga classes, massages, and craft-making.

Woman said the event was a meaningful reminder that their wellness is important, too.

“Moms are tired right now, so anything we get to do for ourselves, which we don’t really get cause you’re always worried about your people,” said Jen Howe, a teacher at the Vincent M. Igo Elementary School in Foxboro.

Diggs said it was important to him to give back during this time of year.

“Day of appreciation,” he said. “I had a mom who did it all by herself, so I want to show them some love.”

The Diggs Deep Foundation’s mission is to uplift families, empower communities, and create meaningful, joy-filled experiences. Diggs said he wants to use events such as this one to remind people who give back that their efforts do not go unnoticed.

“Somebody out there is thinking about you, somebody out there appreciates you,” Diggs said. “Hopefully we can do this on a consistent basis, let them know people are thinking about them.”

