Edge rusher Harold Landry is reuniting with coach Mike Vrabel in New England, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity on Sunday night, said Landry is getting a three-year, $43.5 million deal with $26 million guaranteed.

Landry had nine sacks last season for Tennessee, which released the 2021 Pro Bowl pick for salary cap purposes.

Landry had 10 1/2 sacks in 2023. He played seven seasons for the Titans, including six for Vrabel. Landry has 50 1/2 sacks and 70 tackles for loss.

Vrabel returned to the Patriots to replace Jerod Mayo, who was fired after one season as the head coach.

