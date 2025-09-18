FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is back on the practice field. Whether he’s on track to make his season debut Sunday when New England hosts Pittsburgh isn’t as clear.

On Wednesday, Gonzalez practiced for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury during the Patriots’ first padded practice of training camp on July 28. He’s missed the team’s first two games of the season.

“It’s been challenging to be out for so long, but I’m focused on here now so not really too worried about the injury and I really don’t answer no questions on that,” Gonzalez said. “It’s been hard. It’s been tough. But it’s part of football. Everything in football is tough. It’s going to test you physically. It’s going to test you mentally. It’s just part of it.”

The Patriots practiced in shells and helmets Wednesday. But during the portion of practice open to reporters, the 23-year-old only was seen participating in drills without apparent restriction. Whether that’s a good sign for his prospects of playing Sunday, Gonzalez wouldn’t say.

“I’m focused on today,” he said.

Coach Mike Vrabel said only “sure,” when asked if it was possible that Gonzalez could play this week.

Gonzalez declined to say whether he experienced any setbacks during his rehabilitation process that slowed his return.

“I ain’t speaking on that,” he said.

The coaching staff entered training camp in July expecting Gonzalez to be one of the core pieces of a defense that was overhauled in the offseason.

Instead, with Gonzalez out the first two games, the Patriots gave up 12 pass plays that gained 20 or more yards.

If Gonzalez does return this week, he could be welcomed back with a tough coverage assignment in Pittsburgh receiver DK Metcalf. They matched up last season when Metcalf was with Seattle.

The Seahawks won that game 23-20 in overtime. But on the three instances Gonzalez was the primary defender on Metcalf, Gonzalez broke up one pass and limited Metcalf to two catches for 10 yards on the others.

“He’s a great receiver. He can change the game in a lot of ways,” Gonzalez said. “He can stretch the field, give him screens, do a lot of things with him. I learned a lot from him last year.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)