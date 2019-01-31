Pats fans at Fort Benning heading to Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIII has special meaning for Patriots fans stationed at Fort Benning in Georgia.

The NFL and USO teamed up to host a rally and concert to celebrate Super Bowl LIII.

It’s a chance for more than 1,000 service members and their families to let loose and experience Super Bowl fever in Georgia.

“We went to a couple playoff games growing up, and I’ve just loved to watch them play, and that’s how I’m a fan,” said one woman.

Another service member said: “I am a Patriots fan, and it’s funny that we’re down here now the Super Bowl is here.”

“Corey Dillon, the old running back for the Bengals, was kind of my idol growing up, and he got traded over to the Patriots, and I kind of just followed him and just been a fan ever since,” another service member said.

One lucky serviceman even won tickets to the big game.

“The golden ticket, here it is,” he said. “(It’s) incredible we’re going to the Super Bowl baby.”

