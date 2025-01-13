BOSTON (WHDH) - As Boston sports fans filled the T.D. Garden to cheer on one championship team, 7News caught up with them to see if they’re hopeful that a coaching change-up in Foxboro means they’ll soon be celebrating another title.

“Let’s go Patriots!” said Pats fan Aiden Bolwell. “Let’s go Boston sports, actually.”

“I’m very excited to see what he’ll do for the Patriots, because we really need some help,” Amanda Rossignoll, another Patriots fan, said with a laugh.

Patriots fans are set to welcome Mike Vrabel back to New England with open arms: the Pats hall-of-famer is now the team’s new head coach.

Pats fan Mike Riley has a good feeling about the news.

“He knows what we expect around here,” Riley said. “I think it’s good to bring somebody back who’s been here and one that with us.”

“I think it’s a great move,” said fan Patrick Levesque. “I know they’ve been looking for someone like him. I think he had some success with Tennessee and hopefully can bring that same success to the Pats, bring them back up to what they were before.”

Vrabel served as head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023.

After back-to-back disappointing seasons, fans are emphatic Vrabel has what it takes to turn the team around.

“I think the culture change is gonna be huge,” Garrett Bolwell, another fan, said.

He’s going to come in, set some rules, and put everyone in their place and know where they stand,” Riley said. “Either do your job, or you’ve gotta move on.”

The Foxboro faithful are looking to the former Tennessee coach to make their franchise NFL “titans” once again.

“It might take a couple years, but I think they’ll be back in the playoffs by 2030,” predicted Mike Riley Jr.

“I know it can take – it can take a long time,” Levesque said. “But hopefully, as Pats fans, we can wish for faster.”

Fans also said they like that Vrabel has a reputation for being a no nonsense guy, similar to Bill Belichick, and hope that team culture can bring the Pats to the top once again.

