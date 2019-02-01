Pats fans try to ‘Paint the Goat’ at Patriot Place

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fans gathered at Patriot Place Friday night to paint Tom Brady’s face.

With the Super Bowl almost here, Pats fans showing artic skills by painting Brady’s face

“He’s got a gorgeous face,” one woman said during the Paint the Goat event at Muse Paintbar.

Fans say if they can’t be at the Super Bowl, why not be at Muse.

“There’s nothing better to be doing on this Friday night,” one painter said. “What a fun thing to do for Super Bowl Sunday.”

