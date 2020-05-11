Pats owner Robert Kraft auctioning off Super Bowl LI ring as part of All-In Challenge

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is joining the fight against the coronavirus by auctioning off a Super Bowl LI championship ring as part of the All-In Challenge.

Kraft announced on the Fanatics website that he would be joining the challenge, which raises money to provide food to those in need amid the pandemic.

“I want to give something of extreme value in support of our healthcare workers, so I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win right here, this little trophy, because it showed how we came back,” Kraft said, referencing the championship game where the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons after trailing 28-3.

The ring is crafted in 10-karat white gold, inscribed with “We Are All Patriots” and “Greatest Comeback Ever.”

“I wanna give this ring to someone who will feel worthy enough to bid it up so we can get meals to the people who are hurting badly at this time,” Kraft said.

The Patriots owner added that he will fly the highest bidder on his private plane to Gillette Stadium, where they will receive the Super Bowl ring from himself in the team’s trophy room.

“We’re the greatest country in the world with the greatest people who feel a sense of team and work together in the toughest of times,” Kraft said.

The auction opened at $75,000. The bidding rose to $330,000 Monday morning.

The auction ends in 11 days.

