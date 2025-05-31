BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is talking about a good cause he’s throwing his support to. He’s the honorary chair at Best Buddies biggest fundraiser.

Maye will be supporting the Best Buddies Challenge, an annual 100-mile bike ride from Boston to Cape Cod that raises money to support people living with intellectual and development disabilities.

“What a cool deal this is to help the buddies and just find a way to put a smile on their face really puts a smile on mine,” he said.

The charity started by Anthony Kennedy Shriver is aimed at creating employment opportunities for those supported by the charity.

Maye is following in the footsteps of former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who was a big supporter of the charity.

“He’s one of the best to ever do it and I think one of the best things about Tom is his work ethic and people in Boston cherish him for what he did on and off the field,” he said.

Several members of the 7NEWS team will be riding in the challenge on Saturday.

Learn more and donate: https://www.bestbuddieschallenge.org/hp/

