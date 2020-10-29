(WHDH) — New England Patriots running back James White says his mother is showing promising signs of progress following a car crash that killed his father.

Tyrone and Lisa White were involved in a two-car crash in Cooper City, Florida last month, where first responders found one car flipped over and the other on fire.

Tyrone White was pronounced dead at the scene and Lisa White was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

“My mom’s doing better,” James White said Wednesday. “She’s progressing physically. Obviously, a lot going on in her mind and things of that nature, but she’s continued to progress.”

James White previously said that his teammates and family have been there for him every step of the way and that his dad’s spirit helps him push through this hard time.

