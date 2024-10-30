FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots and Revolution players got in the holiday spirit Tuesday and wore their Halloween costumes during a party at Gillette Stadium for local kids who are battling cancer.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissette was among those in attendance and said he and his teammates look forward to the event each year because they’re able to put smiles on the faces of the kids.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Brissette said of the chance to attend the annual festivities.

The kids were also able to trick-or-treat around the stadium’s trademark lighthouse.

