FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been charged with strangulation and assault in connection with an incident with his former private chef that happened on December 2, according to Dedham police.

Diggs, 32, appeared in Dedham District Court on Tuesday.

According to court paperwork, the alleged victim had been working for Diggs as a private chef and since she was hired by him on July 20, 2025. She claims to have had an ongoing text exchange with Diggs regarding money owed to her.

In the text messages, the accuser said to Diggs, “You will be paying me out for the season & the money you said you would give me for my business, wasted by (expletive) time being here because you got a (expletive) circus going on.” Paperwork shows Diggs said, “I won’t be paying you (expletive).”

The accuser claims Diggs entered her unlocked room on December 2. As they began discussing the money owed, she claims Diggs smacked her across the face. She then tried to push Diggs away.

Court paperwork said Diggs then tried to choke her out with his elbow around her neck. The alleged victim claimed to have trouble breathing, and said she felt like she could have blacked out. As the accuser tried to free herself, she claims Diggs tightened his grip.

The accuser claims she was then thrown onto a bed.

In a statement, the Patriots wrote, “The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Diggs’ attorney David Meier also released a statement, saying in part, “Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur. The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

Diggs has been an integral part of the Patriots’ offense this season.

Over the 2025 season, the 32-year-old receiver has recorded 82 catches for 970 yards through 16 games, bringing in four touchdowns and averaging 11.8 yards per game.

Diggs signed a 3-year, $69M contract with New England in March.

On Sunday, the Patriots won their first AFC East title since 2019 after they defeated the New York Jets 42-10 and the Buffalo Bills fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 13-12.

