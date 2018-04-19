Paw Sox to host ‘Evil Empire Weekend’ inspired by Red Sox and Yankees brawl

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) — The Pawtucket Red Sox will be hosting an “Evil Empire Weekend” next month at McCoy Stadium, with a promotion inspired by the brawl between the Red Sox and Yankees from last week.

Any fans named Joe or Kelly will receive free admission to the games against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Any fans named Tyler or Austin, however, will be banned from the stadium.

The series takes place on May 5 and 6.

