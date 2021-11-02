BOSTON (WHDH) - Petitioners are looking to honor Jerry Remy, a Boston Red Sox second baseman who went on to become a local icon as a television broadcaster, by renaming a street by Fenway Park after him.

Remy died Saturday night at age 68 following a long struggle with lung cancer.

A petition has since been created on Change.org calling for Jersey Street to be renamed Jerry Remy Way.

“For his contributions to the Red Sox, their fans and the City of Boston, we the undersigned call for the re-naming of Jersey Street as ‘Jerry Remy Way’,” the petition read.

More than 3,500 people have signed the petition so far.

