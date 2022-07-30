FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Djordje Petrovic made three saves for the New England Revolution and Alex Bono had two saves for Toronto in a 0-0 draw Saturday night.

Toronto (6-12-5) outshot the Revolution (6-7-9) 15-13, with three shots on goal compared to New England’s two.

Both teams play again on Saturday. The Revolution visit Orlando City and Toronto visits Nashville.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)