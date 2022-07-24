COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Djordje Petrovic had six saves Saturday for New England and the Revolution tied 0-0 with the Columbus Crew.

Petrovic, a 6-foot-4, 22-year-old Serbian rookie, had his second shutout in eight MLS starts.

The Crew (7-5-9) outshot the Revolution (6-7-8) 17-5, with seven shots on goal to two for the Revolution.

Eloy Room had two saves and recorded his career-high tying seventh shut out of the season.

Both teams are in action again on Saturday. The Crew visit Charlotte FC and the Revolution host Toronto FC.

