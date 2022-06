VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Djordje Petrovic made six saves for the New England Revolution in a scoreless draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.

The Revolution (6-5-6) ran their unbeaten streak to nine games at 4-0-5.

Cody Cropper made two saves for Vancouver (6-8-3).

