Boston Red Sox (54-47, third in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-43, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Walker Buehler (6-6, 6.12 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (9-3, 2.36 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -209, Red Sox +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Philadelphia has a 56-43 record overall and a 31-18 record in home games. The Phillies have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .328.

Boston is 54-47 overall and 22-27 on the road. The Red Sox have a 38-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 14 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 13 for 38 with seven doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 21 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the Red Sox. Roman Anthony is 12 for 33 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .260 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Red Sox: Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (acl), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (knee), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Zack Kelly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Guerrero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

