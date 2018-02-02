MORTON, PA (WHDH) — A Patriots fan is paying the price ahead of the Super Bowl showdown.

Coffee Station in Morton, Pennsylvania added a massive fee to the fan’s bill as he showed his love for the Patriots.

The customer was wearing a Patriots hat as he ate at the coffee shop Thursday.

The restaurant charged him a $5,200 fee, making the total bill more than $5,500.

The restaurant said it was all a joke and they didn’t actually make the customer pay the fee.

