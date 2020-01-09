Police: Drunken Everett man threw can of hard seltzer onto court during Celtics game

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — A drunken man was arrested and escorted out of TD Garden after throwing a can of hard seltzer onto the court near the San Antonio Spurs bench during Wednesday night’s Boston Celtics game, Boston police announced Thursday.

Justin Arnold, 22, of Everett, was arraigned Thursday morning in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of disturbing a public assembly.

Arnold appeared to be intoxicated, police said in a statement.

The 20-ounce can of Truly thrown from section 303 in the balcony landed on the court and sprayed all over the floor “when the crowd started to scrutinize the refs for what appeared to be a terrible call against the Celtics,” police said.

The can missed a Spurs player by just a few inches, police said.

A Celtics fan threw a beer on the court and got arrested for it pic.twitter.com/JUBPnkKFio — MyBookie NBA (@MyBookieNBA) January 9, 2020

The can was thrown as Celtics guard Kemba Walker argued with a referee. Some players could be seen looking up at the crowd in disbelief.

Arnold was arrested after police reviewed surveillance video and talked to several witnesses.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said he apologized to the Spurs after the game.

“I apologized to the Spurs for what happened out of the stands and that can being thrown,” Stevens told reporters. “I hope that person is not allowed in an NBA arena again.”

Celtics star forward Gordon Hayward added, “I heard it. It was almost a full can. What happened after that, it all happened really fast. It was an unfortunate part of the game for us.”

Police paperwork indicates Arnold is on probation for a prior assault and battery on a police officer.

Officers responding to Papa’s Bar and Grill on Highland Avenue in Malden on the night Dec. 28, 2018, attempted to clear about 300 people out of the bar because the building was at more than double its capacity, an arrest report said.

Arnold allegedly told officers, “I don’t have to go anywhere…I’m not going anywhere,” before resisting arrest and striking one officer on the head. Police wrote in the report that officers had to wrestle Arnold to the ground and use pepper spray to subdue him.

The can-throwing incident remains under investigation.

Arnold is due back in court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)