Police surround Florida home of Antonio Brown after alleged moving truck driver assault

Multiple police cruisers have surrounded the home of former Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown after he allegedly attacked the driver of a moving company.

Police say six officers responded to the home in Hollywood, Florida.

The driver’s supervisor told 7NEWS affiliate WSVN that Brown and the manager pulled the driver out of the truck, took his keys away and started pulling items that did not belong to Brown out of the trailer.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)