SEATTLE (WHDH) — The New England Patriots are preparing to face off against the Seahawks in Seattle but the raging wildfires on the West Coast could impact the game.

Smoke from the wildfires has blanketed the city, prompting the NFL to monitor the air quality by the Seahawks’ stadium.

The Seahawks moved their practice indoors Wednesday due to the smoke conditions.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says the Patriots are taking things one day at a time.

“We don’t anticipate a major problem but we’ll be prepared if things change,” Belichick said Thursday. “We’re gonna control the things that we can control and we talked about possibly some things we might be able to do a little bit differently if necessary. Right now, I don’t really think it appears that’ll be necessary but we’ll monitor the situation.”

Forecasters are hopeful the smoke will clear out before Sunday’s game at 8:20 p.m.

