Porcello pitches Red Sox past Yankees 6-3

BOSTON (AP) — Rick Porcello pitched seven scoreless innings, Mookie Betts drove in two runs and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 6-3 on Thursday night.

Porcello (3-0) stayed in after a 45-minute rain delay and was working on a no-hitter before Aaron Judge’s leadoff double in the seventh. The 2016 AL Cy Young Award winner struck out six and walked none in his third straight win to begin the year.

One night after the benches cleared twice and the longtime rivals brawled during New York’s 10-7 win, there were no such incidents in the finale of the three-game set. Boston slugger Hanley Ramirez departed with a bruised wrist after he was hit by a pitch in the first, but everyone stayed in their respective dugouts.

