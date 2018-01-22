FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Tom Brady has Patriots Nation excited about the possibility of another Super Bowl banner coming back to Gillette.

The AFC Championship game came down to the wire against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but in the end, the Patriots pulled off another win.

“You didn’t know what was happening, we just hoped everything would work out and it did. In the end it all worked out and it was a very tight game,” said Patriots fan Damien Boudreau.

This marked another comeback for the team.

“We were about to leave actually in the 4th quarter and my buddy pulled me down in the seat. I was just kidding. I would never leave early. It was Patriots football,” another fan said.

No one can forget last season’s Super Bowl with barely more than two minutes left in the third quarter and New England down by 25 points against the Atlanta Falcons. They went on to score 31 unanswered points to win the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

While that game has fans crossing their fingers, so did this one, but in Tom they trust.

“I was nervous, but I’m always nervous,” explained one fan. “You just gotta trust in Belichick and Brady.”

Fans called wide receiver Danny Amendola the MVP of the game as the star wide receiver came in clutch.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)