‘Pray for our healing:’ Devin McCourty says 3rd child was stillborn

Devin McCourty and his wife Michelle said their third child, Mia, was stillborn earlier this week in a statement Saturday.

Doctors haven’t found a medical reason for the stillbirth on May 24, the McCourtys said in the statement.

“We do ask that you please push your prayers our way, especially towards our future, as that will be the hardest challenge moving forward,” the statement said in part. “Pray for our healing. Pray for some closure. Pray that our devastation can somehow find some hope for better things to come for our family.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)