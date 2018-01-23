PHILADELPHIA (WHDH) — Two weeks out from the Super Bowl and the New England Patriots know one more win won’t come easy.

However, that is not the case for one Eagles player who says he’s got his sights set on one guy.

“Hey, Tom Brady. Pretty boy Tom Brady. He’s the best quarterback of all time, so, nothing I’d like to don more than dethrone that guy,” said Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson.

Johnson’s recent comment is not getting under the Patriots skin, a team that knows all about dodging distractions.

“I think it’s just being mature about it and approaching it like a work week and just kind of limiting the distractions. You’ve got to do that all throughout the year,” said Patriots center David Andrews.

For the Patriots, their focus is on football.

“It all comes down to how we play on the day of the game,” said Patriots offensive tackle Nate Solder. “They know that too. They’re gonna be so prepared as we will and it’s gonna be a great game.”

