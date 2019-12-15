Producer of Patriots film crew caught taping Bengals sideline suspended

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The producer of the Patriots film crew that taped the Bengals’ sideline during last week’s game against the Browns has been suspended as new footage shows a confrontation between the film crew and Bengals security.

The video, obtained by Fox NFL Sunday, contains footage from the booth where the Kraft Sports and Entertainment crew was taping and audio of security confronting them when they saw the camera focused on the sideline.

The Patriots say the crew was shooting a feature on an advance scout for the Do Your Job series, but the camera lingers on the sideline of the Bengals — who played the Patriots this week and lost, 34-13.

“I don’t see the advanced scout in this footage,” a security member says.

“Now, that’s not, we were trying to get some field perspective, that’s my bad,” a crew member responds. “I can delete this right here for you.”

“The damage is done, my friend,” the security member laughs.

In a statement released Sunday, supervising producer David Mondillo released a statement about the filming, saying “We also took footage of the field as the intent was to show what [the scout] was looking at when when he looked through his binoculars watching the game.”

Mondillo said he went to the bathroom and returned to see his photographer arguing with security.

Back in 2007, the Patriots were accused of videotaping the Jets in the original Spygate. Coach Bill Belichick was fined $500,000, and the team was fined $250,000 and lost a first-round draft pick.

Mondillo said the team was not involved, saying “I had no intention to provide footage to football operations, I did not provide any footage, and I was never asked to,” in his statement. He has since been suspended.

Earlier in the week, Belichick also denied being involved in the filming.

“The football staff and the coaching staff had nothing to do with what happened, nothing. We have no involvement in it,” he said.

