BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans will be required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or negative results in order to gain entry into Boston Bruins and Celtics games this upcoming season, the TD Garden announced Wednesday.

The new requirement goes into effect on Sept. 30, which is aligned with the first Bruins preseason game at home against the Philadelphia Flyers.

All guests 12 years of age and older must comply with the requirement, Garden officials said.

The protocol will also be enforced at concerts and other events held inside the arena.

An original vaccination card or a digital copy of the vaccination card that can be checked against a valid ID will be accepted as proof of full vaccination.

The Garden will also accept a printout or digital copy of a negative rapid/antigen test as proof. Self-administered, at-home rapid/antigen tests will not be accepted.

Some people say the new policy adds an extra level of comfort.

“It’s not a bad thing to get a COVID test going into a major public area with the pandemic and everything going on,” Chalker Kingry said. “They’re not mandating the vaccine as the only way to get in, so I don’t see too much of a problem with that.”

Others do not agree with the Garden’s new requirement.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” another fan said. “I’d be a lot less likely to go. I wouldn’t stop, I mean, you got to participate even though it’s ridiculous. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Boston’s public health order also requires all guests over the age of 2 to wear a mask at TD Garden, except while actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. The mask mandate will remain in effect until further notice.

For more information on health and safety precautions that will be in place, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)