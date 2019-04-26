WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP/WHDH) — New details emerged Friday about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s traffic stop in Florida as his attorneys returned to court to ask a judge to throw out a video that police say shows him paying for sex at a massage parlor.

Kraft’s attorneys are expected to tell Judge Leonard Hanser on Friday that police violated the 77-year-old businessman’s constitutional rights when they installed video cameras in the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January. In court documents, they write that a prostitution investigation did not “warrant the eye-popping invasions that occurred here.”

Palm Beach County prosecutors said Kraft had no expectation of privacy outside his home.

When Kraft was pulled over after leaving the spa, prosecutors say he flashed one of his Super Bowl rings and asked a Jupiter police officer is he was a fan of the Miami Dolphins.

Kraft is accused of soliciting prostitution on the day before and on the morning of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He has pleaded not guilty.

“Robert Kraft was very polite and respectful during the whole process…He then told the officer that he was the owner of the Patriots and that his driver was being nice to him by taking him somewhere. Robert Kraft then explained to the officer that he had to go to Kansas City tomorrow. He said that the Patriots were playing the Chiefs,” court documents said.

Police say the surveillance video shows Kraft giving a masseuse cash in exchange for sex on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.

“He then immediately turned over, and the sheet was removed. He was completely naked,” the documents said. “The body message began to become sexual.”

Twenty-four other men were charged with paying for sex acts at the spa.

Prosecutors originally said human trafficking might be involved, but have retracted that.

