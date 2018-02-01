Prudential Center’s Under Armour store honors Tom Brady

BOSTON (WHDH) — Under Armour’s flagship store at the Prudential Center has become the “Brady House” to honor quarterback Tom Brady.

As a DJ spun records at the store, an artist painted a mural highlighting all of Brady’s accomplishments. Digital graphics on the walls and ceiling also paid tribute to Brady. The store is also selling exclusive Brady Under Armour merchandise.

“We’re very fortunate to have him on our roster and he’s been an incredible ambassador for the brand,” said Under Armour spokesman Kevin McDermond.

In Minneapolis, Brady has been wearing an Under Armour glove to cover up the wound his right hand. Brady cut his hand during a practice four days before the AFC Championship game. A source at Under Armour said the company produced the glove just for Brady with same “far infrared” technology used in its survivor glove and sleepwear.

