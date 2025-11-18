BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Staal outmuscled a Boston defenseman for a goal with one arm, Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 29 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes cooled off the hot Bruins for a 3-1 victory on Monday night.

Former Bruin Taylor Hall and Mark Jankowski also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the sixth time in eight games and evened the season-series after losing the first meeting on Nov. 1.

Riley Tufte spoiled the shutout with 10 seconds left and Jeremy Swayman made 29 saves for the Bruins, who had a six-game home-winning streak halted and lost for just the second time in 10 games overall. Swayman’s personal five-game winning streak was stopped.

Staal, positioned at the edge of the crease, held off Andrew Peeke with his left arm, and knocked in the rebound of Joel Nystrom’s shot from the point to make it 1-0 at 8:25 of the second period.

Jankowski scored off a rebound, too, flipping the puck over Swayman’s right shoulder 13:34 into the second for his first this season.

Kochetkov robbed David Pastrnak’s bid from the right circle, coming across for a pad save late in the first.

Swayman made a glove stop on Seth Jarvis’ clean breakaway with the Hurricanes’ shorthanded late in the second.

Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy was out after he was hit in the mouth by a slap shot in Saturday’s victory at Montreal.

Boston coach Marco Sturm said after the morning skate that McAvoy was meeting with doctors and “there’s no timeline” for his return. It’s still unclear if he’ll need surgery.

Up next

Hurricanes: At Minnesota on Wednesday in the second of a four-game road trip.

Bruins: At Anaheim on Wednesday in the first of four road games.

