QB Tom Brady pleads the fifth when asked if Patriots organization appreciates him

SANTA MONICA, CA (WHDH) — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tackled some tough questions during a one-on-one interview at the Milken Institute Global Conference.

The five-time Super Bowl champion touched upon his own happiness, kneeling during the National Anthem and the rumored rift with him and coach Bill Belichick.

Brady told moderator Jim Gray, a sportscaster, that he is “absolutely” happy with the people he works with. However, he admitted that playing for the team hasn’t always been perfect.

“Do you feel appreciated by them and do they have the appropriate gratitude for what you have achieved?” Gray asked.

“I plead the fifth,” Brady answered. “I think in general everybody wants to be appreciated more at work and their professional life. There’s a lot of people that appreciate me more than, way more than I ever thought.”

Brady still plans on playing in the NFL until his mid-40s, crediting his coach for his successes.

“I feel like he’s the best coach in the history of the NFL,” Brady said. “He has a management style of players, and it’s, he would say, ‘I’m not the easiest coach to play for.’ And I agree – he’s not the easiest coach to play for.”

Brady went on to say that Belichick is an “incredible mentor” that helped him get to where he is today.

He also expressed his gratitude for New England, even though he did not know where it was when he got drafted in the sixth round.

“They were like, ‘Tom, this is the New England Patriots. We’re gonna draft you.’ I was like, ‘unbelievable, thank you.’ And I got off the phone and I go, ‘where’s New England?'” Brady said.

He has since made New England his home, raising his family there.

Watch the full interview here.

