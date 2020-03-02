FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is putting out another call for quarterback Tom Brady to return to New England for the upcoming season.

Edelman announced that he is selling T-shirts for $29.99 that read, “Stay! Tom 2020 A quarterback you can trust.”

The shirts also feature a symbol of a goat on the sleeve, similar to that of the donkey or elephant political party symbols.

“New England is a Tomocracy,” Edelman wrote on Instagram.

Edelman has taken to social media in the past in an attempt to convince Brady to stay in New England.

The six-time Super Bowl champion will become an unrestricted free agent in March following his 20-year career with the Patriots.

Speculations have swirled about Brady’s future in the National Football League but the star player has not hinted toward where he may be playing for the 2020-2021 season.

