(CNN) — Rumors and speculation are swirling as multiple UK outlets and racing publications are reporting that seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is poised to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari for the 2025 season.

CNN contributor Phil Duncan, an F1 correspondent with Press Association in London, reports that a source with direct knowledge of the deal confirms that it is expected to be announced soon.

Nothing has been formally announced, and none of the parties will confirm a deal is in place. CNN has reached out to Mercedes and Ferrari, who both declined to comment. CNN has also reached out to representation for Hamilton.

The 39-year-old, who shares the record for the most F1 world titles with Michael Schumacher, joined Mercedes in 2013 after starting his career with McLaren in 2007.

A glittering period followed for the British driver, during which he won six titles over the course of a seven-year period.

Mercedes has struggled to maintain its dominance in recent seasons, but Hamilton, who finished third in last year’s driver standings, signed a contract extension in August, keeping him at the team until the end of the 2025 season.

However, in a shock move first reported by Sky Sports and Spanish media, Hamilton is now expected to leave Mercedes a year early to join Charles Leclerc at Ferrari for 2025, replacing Carlos Sainz.

Leclerc finished fifth in last season’s championship, while Sainz was two places behind in seventh.

