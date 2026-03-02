BOSTON (AP) — Neemias Queta scored a career-high 27 points and added 17 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics recover from a slow start and rally to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-98 on Sunday night.

Jaylen Brown added 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Derrick White finished with 21 points and eight assists as the Celtics became the fourth team to reach 40 victories. They have won six of seven.

It was the 11th double-double of the season for Queta, who also had three blocks. He has three double-doubles — with at least two blocks in each — over his last five games.

Philadelphia cut what was a 16-point lead by Boston in the second half to 103-97 with just over four minutes to play. But Queta scored Boston’s next eight points to put the Celtics in front 111-98 and help close it out.

Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 33 points and six assists. VJ Edgecombe added 23 points as Philadelphia’s three-game win streak was snapped.

With Queta leading the way, the Celtics used a 15-6 run to erase a 10-point, first-quarter deficit and took a 62-50 lead into halftime.

Baylor Scheierman, who played with a splint on the left thumb he fractured in Friday’s win over Brooklyn, gave a thumbs up after draining a corner 3-pointer at halftime buzzer off a feed from Brown.

Queta carried the early offensive load for the Celtics with 16 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in just under 14 minutes in the first half.

Philadelphia led throughout the opening period and built as much as a 10-point edge while Boston shot just 30% from the field (8 for 26).

But the Celtics recovered, outscoring the 76ers 36-22 in the second quarter and never trailed again.

Up next

76ers: Host San Antonio on Tuesday.

Celtics: Visit Milwaukee on Monday.

