PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore accused the Providence Police Department of racism after he was pulled over early Wednesday morning.

“I just experienced for the first time 5 Providence cops being very unprofessional racism at it’s finest,” Barmore posted to X, formerly Twitter, around 1:30 a.m.

According to a police report of the incident police saw the vehicle driven by, Barmore, 25, pass by a market police cruiser just before 1 a.m.

“The vehicle had window tint all around and had a plate cover on the temporary registration causing issues on reading the information,” the police report said.

After maneuvering behind the matte grey Jeep Grand Cherokee, authorities saw a temporary registration number with an unknown state.

“We then activated our overhead lights signaling for it to stop,” the report read. “It should be noted that the operator of the vehicle then ‘slow rolled’ from Elmwood Ave and Bridgham St to then coming to a complete stop in front of 343 Broad St. This tactic is known to police by slowing down an interaction with police to hide any contraband or weapons. It should also be noted that the area is known for high narcotic usage.”

Authorities said they then exited their cruiser and approached the driver, identified as Barmore, who asked the reason for his stop.

“During this interaction Barmore had an attitude towards police and when requested for proper paperwork for the vehicle he then handed it over in an aggressive manner to police,” the police report said.

The temporary car registration out of Pennsylvania had expired on October 5; Barmore did not provide updated registration information.

Police said Barmore then gave police “an attitude” and asked for a ticket, at which point he was informed the vehicle would be towed and searched. Police said they contacted Barmore’s mother to let her know she could pick up her son.

“It should be noted that while we were commanding Barmore to step out the vehicle numerous times, police observed him reaching under the seat attempting to conceal an object,” police said. “During this time Barmore was on the phone with his mom, stating that he wants a Sergeant on scene, to which we stated respectfully if he steps out the vehicle that the sergeant will arrive on scene.”

Authorities said Barmore exited the vehicle after several attempts by police to get him to step out.

“It should be noted that while we were trying to get control of Barmore, he kept pushing away from police stating that he did not want to be touched,” the report said. “He then walked towards the rear of the vehicle while police proceeded with the search and we found an ash cup along with what appeared to be a blunt rolled with an unknown substance where he was seen reaching under the seat.”

Authorities found “what appeared to be several tubes filled with marijuana” under the passenger seat.

“It was at this time that Barmore walked towards a black Dodge Challenger and left the scene while still giving police a hard time,” the report said.

The vehicle was towed and Barmore was issued a summons for operation of an unregistered vehicle, display of plates violation, and driving with an expired registration.

“Due to Barmore belligerent behavior and not wanting to stay on scene we left his summons in the vehicle along with his license and documents,” the police report said. “It should be noted that the VIN was ran VIA Channel 4 and came back with an expired registration out of Maine to a different name.”

Responding to Barmore’s accusation, Providence police take “all concerns from the public very seriously and with the utmost professionalism.”

“In this particular case, the vehicle in question was found to be unregistered during a routine traffic stop, which is a violation of the law,” the department said in a statement. “The officer acted in full compliance with department protocols and state regulations. We understand that any encounter with law enforcement can be stressful, however, it’s important to note that officers are required to enforce all applicable laws, including those related to vehicle registration. We will continue to review the situation to ensure that proper procedures were followed and to maintain transparency with the public.”

