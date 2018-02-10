BOSTON (AP) — A Boston sports radio host who impersonated a sports agent on air using a stereotyped Asian accent has been suspended for five days.

Radio station WEEI says in a statement it doesn’t support host Christian Fauria’s “insensitive and ill-conceived attempt at humor.” The former tight end for the New England Patriots was impersonating athletic agent Don Yee when he used the racially charged accent on his weekday show Friday.

Fauria says he “made a horrible attempt at humor” and supports the station’s decision to discipline him.

Yee is of Chinese descent but was born in Sacramento, California. He represents athletes including Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and receiver Julian Edelman.

