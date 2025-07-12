BOSTON (AP) — Ceddanne Rafaela hit a two-run, walk-off home run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to a season-best eight games with a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Rafaela had already extended his RBI streak to seven games when he turned on a slider thrown by Tampa Bay closer Pete Fairbanks (4-3) and sent it over the Green Monster for his 13th homer of the season.

Reinstated off the Injured List before the game, Red Sox All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman went 1 for 4 with a double off the Green Monster.

Tampa Bay scored in the first inning against Red Sox starter Hunter Dobbins, who left the game an inning later due to right knee pain. Chris Murphy (2-0) was one of six relievers used by the Red Sox after Dobbins departed.

Boston tied it in the second behind Rafaela’s RBI single, but Tampa Bay pushed across three unearned runs to break a 1-1 game in the third.

Boston got to within 4-3 in the fourth when rookie Marcelo Mayer doubled in a run and Abraham Toro followed with an RBI grounder.

With his double in the sixth, Tampa Bay outfielder Chandler Simpson extended his hitting streak to 15 games, the longest by a rookie in franchise history. Jonathan Aranda and Jake Mangum each had two hits for the Rays.

Key moment

Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony came off the bench in the ninth and drew a walk off Fairbanks, then scored on Rafaela’s walk-off shot.

Key stats

Appearing in 1,000th MLB game, Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story had two hits and is now one away from 1,000 hits in his career.

Up next

Boston LHP Garrett Crochett (9-4, 2.39 ERA) goes against Tampa Bay RHP Baz (8-4, 4.34) on Saurday. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that Crochet won’t pitch in next week’s All-Star Game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)