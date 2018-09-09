Rapper Meek Mill joins Robert Kraft at Patriots season-opener

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots season-opener against the Houston Texans featured a special guest, rapper Meek Mill.

Mill joined Patriots owner Robert Kraft at the game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The two have been friends for some time now; Kraft even visited the rapper in April while he was in prison for violating his probation.

The pair were also seen at a Celtics game together earlier this year.

Mill was in Boston performing with fellow rapper Drake at the TD Garden on Saturday night.

