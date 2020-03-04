BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - The public can take a virtual tour of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s mansion in Brookline, which went up for sale last year.

Gisbon Sotheby’s International Realty posted a video of the property, located at 112 Woodland Road, giving potential buyers a peak of the five-bedroom mansion that was built in 2015.

The home was originally listed for $39.5 million but the price has dropped to just under $34 million.

It features seven bathrooms, a stunning dining room, living room, home office, eat-in and chef’s kitchen, and a family room.

The lower level of the house includes a recreation room, kids play room, full bath, wine room, gym, spa, and an outdoor herb and vegetable garden.

A detached barn-inspired guest house comes with a yoga studio, full bath, sleeping loft and walls that open up for natural air.

The massive driveway can accommodate up to 20 cars. There is also a three-car garage and a stoned carport.

Last fall, Brady told fans not to read anything into the real estate listing.

Speculations have been swirling into his future with the New England Patriots as he enters free agency in March.

