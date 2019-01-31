‘Really can’t wait’: Tom Brady’s parents excited to watch son play in 9th Super Bowl

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two years after battling and beating cancer, Galynn Brady is more excited than ever to get ready to see her son Tom play in another Super Bowl.

“This year, I feel a lot better. I’m excited to be leaving for the Super Bowl,” she told 7News in an exclusive interview. “A couple of years ago I wasn’t sure I was going to make it or not. This year I really can’t wait.”

Galynn and Tom Brady Sr.’s son has been a standout on the football field, winning five Super Bowls and nine American Football Conference championships during his 19-year career with the New England Patriots.

However, his parents say there is one sport where Galynnactually has an edge on young Tom.

“He wasn’t a great soccer player,” she recalled. “I don’t if he wasn’t a great soccer but he didn’t really enjoy soccer as much as he did baseball or basketball. And I don’t know why. Maybe he didn’t like to run that much.”

“But he was trying to follow in your footsteps,” Tom Brady Sr. countered, “because Galynnstarted playing soccer when she was 30 and played for 10 or so years. And her team was The Big Mommas and they were pretty good.”

Tom Brady Jr. did get an early start on taking control of his nutrition. His parents remembered how he would rebel against part of their standard meat and potatoes menu before leaving for college.

“Every night, we’d come home and we’d have our vegetables and our meat and our baked potato,” Tom Brady Sr. said. “He finally said, ‘Don’t ever mom, please, make me another baked potato.’ And so to this day I don’t know that he’s had one.”

If their son wasn’t in the Super Bowl, the Bradys admit they would probably be rooting for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who is also from the Bay-area. However, they added that rooting for a Los Angeles team would be hard.

“As Bostonians dislike or, quotation marks, hate New Yorkers, we have, quotation marks, LA,” Tom Brady Sr. said. “Beat LA! Beat LA!”

As much as the Bradys would like to have their son back on the West Coast when his playing days are over, his parents say he’s serious when he says he’s a Boston guy now.

“He’s a New Englander,” Tom Brady Sr. said. “He’s been usurped from Northern California, where today it’s going to be about 65 degrees to Boston, it’s going to be about 21 degrees. That must have taken a lot of love to bring him out of this environment to get into that one, but he feels it and we as parents are so appreciative of the way you people have treated him back there.”

Galynn and Tom Brady Sr. say they don’t have any inside track on how long their son will play in the NFL.

Galynn added that she doesn’t like to see “Tommy” get hit but she says she and her husband support their son’s desire to play as long as he wants to.

