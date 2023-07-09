HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Frankie Amaya scored a second-half goal and followed with an assist on Wikelman Carmona’s match-winner and the New York Red Bulls ended the New England Revolution’s seven-match unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory on Saturday night.

New York (6-7-8) owns a three-match win streak over New England (10-4-7) for just the second time in club history after sweeping the Revolution last season. The Red Bulls, who had two victories in 10 previous match-ups with the Revs before the streak, won four straight in the series spanning the 2016-17 seasons.

Neither team found the net until Amaya took passes from Dante Vanzeir and Lucas Lima Linhares in the 58th minute, scoring his third goal of the season to give the Red Bulls the lead.

New England was forced to play a man down two minutes later after Latif Blessing received a red card. The Revolution responded with the equalizer in the 76th minute when defender Brandon Bye used an assist from Gustavo Bou to score his second goal this season. Bou’s helper gives him a hand in at least one goal in all seven career matches played against the Revs (5 goals, 3 assists).

Carmona used passes from Amaya and Omir Fernandez in the 85th minute to score his first goal of the season. It was the second netter of the 21-year-old’s career.

New England had a club-record-low three losses through its first 20 matches this season.

Carlos Correa had one save for New York. Djordje Petrovic saved five shots for New England.

New England returns home to host Atlanta United on Wednesday. The Red Bulls will host FC Cincinnati on Wednesday.

