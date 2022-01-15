NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Marlon Hargis scored 15 points and Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) defeated Merrimack 62-46 on Saturday, handing the Warriors their first Northeast Conference loss of the season.

Maxwell Land added 13 points and Josh Cohen 12 for the Red Flash (5-11, 1-4).

Malik Edmead scored 13 points and Jordan Minor had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Merrimack (8-9, 4-1).

