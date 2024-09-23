BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers said Sunday that he won’t need surgery and expects to be ready for spring training, a day after he was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation.

Devers, who turns 28 on Oct. 24, said his shoulders — mostly the left — have bothered him since spring training. He finalized a 10-year contract with the Red Sox in January 2023 that is worth $313.5 million. He batted .272 with 28 homers and 83 RBIs in 138 games this season. The three-time All-Star leads AL third basemen with 12 errors.

“It never stopped hurting me and I never felt like myself this year,” Devers said through a team translator after Boston defeated the Minnesota Twins 8-1 in the opener of a split doubleheader.

“Obviously, it was good news that it was nothing serious and I just need to get ready for next year,” Devers said.

He’s expected to remain with the team for a while and work on a recovery program for his shoulders when he returns home to the Dominican Republic.

“I believe I’ll be at full strength for spring training,” he said.

Devers left Friday night’s 12-inning loss to the Minnesota Twins in the top of the 11th after going 1 for 4 with a walk and three strikeouts.

